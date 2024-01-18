Irvine goal sees Australia advance to knockout stage of the Asian Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Jackson Irvine delivered again as Australia booked its place in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup on Thursday by beating Syria 1-0.
The midfielder scored for the second straight game to maintain the Socceroos’ 100% start in Group B.
Australia, the 2015 champions, tops the group on six points and and cannot finish lower than second.
Irvine struck the winner with a flicked shot from inside the box in the 59th minute at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. He had scored the opening goal in his team’s 2-0 win against India on Saturday.
The closest Syria came to scoring was when Pablo Sabbag hit the post early on.
India played Uzbekistan later Thursday and a draw in that game would guarantee Australia advances as group winner.
Australia plays Uzbekistan in its final Group B game on Tuesday.
