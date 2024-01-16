British and Irish Lions launches women’s team. The inaugural tour will be in New Zealand in 2027

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish Lions has launched a women’s team, with its first tour coming in 2027…

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish Lions has launched a women’s team, with its first tour coming in 2027 in New Zealand.

The inaugural women’s Lions tour was announced on Tuesday, though the full schedule has not been finalized aside from a three-test series against the current world champions.

That series will take place in September 2027, with organizers saying it will not overlap with the men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia that is scheduled to start Oct. 1.

“This is a key development for women’s rugby and women’s sport in general,” British and Irish Lions chair Ieuan Evans said.

There has been a men’s British and Irish Lions team since 1888, taking the best players from the national teams of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. It tours New Zealand, South Africa or Australia every four years on a rotation basis.

