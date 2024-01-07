Live Radio
Australia striker Sam Kerr sustains ACL injury while training with Chelsea in Morocco

The Associated Press

January 7, 2024, 9:28 PM

LONDON (AP) — Australia striker Sam Kerr sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a warm-weather training camp with Chelsea women’s team in Morocco, the English club said Sunday.

Kerr, who has scored 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea, will be assessed by a specialist before beginning a lengthy period of rehabilitation. Australian media reported Kerr could be out for up to nine months.

Kerr’s absence is a huge blow for Chelsea, which is top of the Women’s Super League — three points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal.

“Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Sam the very best for her recovery,” a team statement read.

