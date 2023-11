Sports on TV for Tuesday, November 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, November 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. BTN — Florida…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, November 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida Gulf Coast at Indiana

7 p.m.

FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John’s

FS2 — LeMoyne at Georgetown

8:30 p.m.

BTN — UNC-Asheville at Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor vs. Auburn, Sioux Falls, S.D.

FS1 — Florida A&M at Creighton

FS2 — Fort Wayne at DePaul

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Charlotte at NC State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ball St. at N. Illinois

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Celtic at Atlético Madrid, Group E

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Australia vs. Slovenia, Switzerland vs. Czech Rep.

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Australia vs. Slovenia, Switzerland vs. Czech Rep.

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: France vs. Italy, Spain vs. Canada

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals: France vs. Italy, Spain vs. Canada

