Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Humanitarian aid stuck | 'Big mistake' to occupy Gaza | Limited water raises concerns | Biden going to Israel
Live Radio
Home » Australia News » Byeong Hun An gets…

Byeong Hun An gets drug suspension from PGA Tour for substance in cough medicine

The Associated Press

October 11, 2023, 2:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Byeong Hun An has been suspended for violating the PGA Tour’s anti-doping policy because of a banned substance found in cough medicine sold over the counter in South Korea.

The PGA Tour announced the three-month suspension Wednesday and said the 32-year-old An cooperated during the process and accepted his suspension.

He is believed to be the eighth player suspended since the PGA Tour began drug testing in 2008, and the first since Matt Every in 2019.

An finished 44th in the FedEx Cup this year, so he is qualified for all of the $20 million signature events in 2024. The suspension is retroactive to Aug. 31, meaning he will be eligible to return on Dec. 1.

He has not played since the BMW Championship in August. The FedEx Cup fall swing is primarily for players trying to secure their PGA Tour cards for next season.

An, who at 17 became the youngest U.S. Amateur champion in 2009 at Southern Hills, has yet to win on the PGA Tour. He won the European tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, in 2015. He played in the Presidents Cup in 2019 in Australia.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up