India vs. England Cricket World Cup warmup is a washout

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — India’s Cricket World Cup warmup game against defending champion England was a washout Saturday without a…

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — India’s Cricket World Cup warmup game against defending champion England was a washout Saturday without a ball being bowled.

Australia did get some batting in before its bowlers took six wickets against the Netherlands — in another warmup for the tournament which starts in India on Oct. 5 — but heavy rain led to the game being abandoned.

India won the toss in Guwahati and opted to bat but the weather intervened before the players came on to the field. India heads to Thiruvananthapuram to play its second warmup match against the Dutch on Tuesday, a day after England plays Bangladesh in Guwahati.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat in Thiruvananthapuram with the game reduced to 23 overs per side. Steve Smith opened the innings and scored 55 off 42 balls. Alex Carey (28) and Cameron Green (34) also contributed. Australia finished at 166-7.

In reply, the Netherlands was reduced to 15-4 in 3.1 overs as pacer Mitchell Starc took a hat trick within his first seven balls.

Colin Ackermann scored 31 not out off 37 balls as the Dutch reached 84-6 in 14.2 overs before rain intervened again and play was called off.

Australia heads to Hyderabad next and will take on Pakistan in its second warmup game on Tuesday.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.