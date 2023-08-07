Live Radio
Australia 2, Denmark 0

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 8:30 AM

Denmark 0 0 0
Australia 1 1 2

First Half_1, Australia, Foord, (Fowler), 29th minute.

Second Half_2, Australia, Raso, (Van Egmond), 70th.

Goalies_Denmark, Lene Christensen, Maja Bay Ostergaard, Kathrine Ostergaard Larsen; Australia, Mackenzie Arnold, Lydia Williams, Teagan Micah.

Yellow Cards_Thomsen, Denmark, 66th.

Referee_Rebecca Welch. Assistant Referees_Natalie Aspinall, Anita Vad, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin.

A_75,784.

