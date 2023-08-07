Australia 2, Denmark 0

|Denmark
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Australia
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Australia, Foord, (Fowler), 29th minute.
Second Half_2, Australia, Raso, (Van Egmond), 70th.
Goalies_Denmark, Lene Christensen, Maja Bay Ostergaard, Kathrine Ostergaard Larsen; Australia, Mackenzie Arnold, Lydia Williams, Teagan Micah.
Yellow Cards_Thomsen, Denmark, 66th.
Referee_Rebecca Welch. Assistant Referees_Natalie Aspinall, Anita Vad, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin.
A_75,784.
___
