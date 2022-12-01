Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » Australia News » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Friday, December 2

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 10:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State

9 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: North Texas at UTSA

8 p.m.

FOX — Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Southern Cal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Minn. Duluth

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s College Cup: North Carolina vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s College Cup: Alabama vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Second Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

10 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Third Round, Victoria Golf Club, Victoria, Australia

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Third Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Milwaukee

ESPN2 — LA Lakers at Milwaukee (Stephen A’s World)

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Portugal, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ghana vs. Uruguay, Group H, Al Wakrah, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Brazil, Group G, Lusail, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Serbia vs. Switzerland, Group G, Doha, Qatar

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | NBA News | Sports | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up