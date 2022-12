Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 30 AHL HOKCEY 7 p.m. NHLN — Hershey at…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, November 30 AHL HOKCEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Hershey at Leigh Valley

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas St. at Butler

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at VCU

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Duke

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Purdue at Florida St.

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Rutgers at Miami

SECN — McNeese St. at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — SE Louisiana at Xavier

9 p.m.

CBSSN — South Carolina at George Washington

FS2 — Samford at DePaul

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Indiana

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan St. at Notre Dame

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Boston College at Nebraska

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Illinois at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

BTN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Syracuse at Purdue

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Louisville

8 p.m.

BTN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Wake Forest at Minnesota

GOLF 8 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Victoria Golf Club, Victoria, Australia

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, First Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Boston

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunisia vs. France, Group D, Al Rayyan, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Denmark, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Poland vs. Argentina, Group C, Doha, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, Group C, Lusail, Qatar —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.