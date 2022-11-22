France 4, Australia 1

Australia 1 0 — 1 France 2 2 — 4 First Half_1, Australia, Goodwin, (Leckie), 9th minute; 2, France, Rabiot,…

Australia 1 0 — 1 France 2 2 — 4

First Half_1, Australia, Goodwin, (Leckie), 9th minute; 2, France, Rabiot, (Hernandez), 27th; 3, France, Giroud, (Rabiot), 32nd.

Second Half_4, France, Mbappe, (Dembele), 68th; 5, France, Giroud, (Mbappe), 71st.

Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Yellow Cards_Duke, Australia, 55th; Irvine, Australia, 80th; Mooy, Australia, 90th+5.

Referee_Victor Gomes. Assistant Referees_Zakhele Thusi Siwela, Souru Phatsoane, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Salima Mukansanga.

A_40,875.

