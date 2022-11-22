Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Making turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Australia News » France 4, Australia 1

France 4, Australia 1

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Australia 1 0 1
France 2 2 4

First Half_1, Australia, Goodwin, (Leckie), 9th minute; 2, France, Rabiot, (Hernandez), 27th; 3, France, Giroud, (Rabiot), 32nd.

Second Half_4, France, Mbappe, (Dembele), 68th; 5, France, Giroud, (Mbappe), 71st.

Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Yellow Cards_Duke, Australia, 55th; Irvine, Australia, 80th; Mooy, Australia, 90th+5.

Referee_Victor Gomes. Assistant Referees_Zakhele Thusi Siwela, Souru Phatsoane, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Salima Mukansanga.

A_40,875.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up