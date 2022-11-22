France 4, Australia 1

|Australia
|1
|0
|—
|1
|France
|2
|2
|—
|4
First Half_1, Australia, Goodwin, (Leckie), 9th minute; 2, France, Rabiot, (Hernandez), 27th; 3, France, Giroud, (Rabiot), 32nd.
Second Half_4, France, Mbappe, (Dembele), 68th; 5, France, Giroud, (Mbappe), 71st.
Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.
Yellow Cards_Duke, Australia, 55th; Irvine, Australia, 80th; Mooy, Australia, 90th+5.
Referee_Victor Gomes. Assistant Referees_Zakhele Thusi Siwela, Souru Phatsoane, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Salima Mukansanga.
A_40,875.
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.