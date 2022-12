Australia 1, Tunisia 0

Australia 1 0 — 1 Tunisia 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Australia, Duke, 23rd minute. Second Half_None. Goalies_Australia, Mathew…

Australia 1 0 — 1 Tunisia 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Australia, Duke, 23rd minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen.

Yellow Cards_Laidouni, Tunisia, 26th; Abdi, Tunisia, 64th; Sassi, Tunisia, 90th+3.

Referee_Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referees_Rafael Foltyn, Jan Seidel, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Said Martinez.

A_41,823.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.