Australia 1, Denmark 0

Denmark 0 0 — 0 Australia 0 1 — 1 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Australia, Leckie, (McGree), 60th minute. Goalies_Denmark,…

Denmark 0 0 — 0 Australia 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Australia, Leckie, (McGree), 60th minute.

Goalies_Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow; Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne.

Yellow Cards_Behich, Australia, 4th; Degenek, Australia, 57th; Skov, Denmark, 75th.

Referee_Mustapha Ghorbal. Assistant Referees_Mokrane Gourari, Abdelhak Etchiali, Mauro Vigliano. 4th Official_Maguette Ndiaye.

A_41,232.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.