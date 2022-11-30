Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » Australia News » Australia 1, Denmark 0

Australia 1, Denmark 0

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 12:01 PM

Denmark 0 0 0
Australia 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Australia, Leckie, (McGree), 60th minute.

Goalies_Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow; Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne.

Yellow Cards_Behich, Australia, 4th; Degenek, Australia, 57th; Skov, Denmark, 75th.

Referee_Mustapha Ghorbal. Assistant Referees_Mokrane Gourari, Abdelhak Etchiali, Mauro Vigliano. 4th Official_Maguette Ndiaye.

A_41,232.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

