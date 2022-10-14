RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin calls his actions 'correct' | Live updates | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Australia News » No weigh-in dramas for…

No weigh-in dramas for Haney-Kambosos world lightweight bout

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney and his Australian opponent George Kambosos Jr., have both weighed in under the 135-pound limit for their title rematch on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.

There were the usual pre-fight hype and skirmishes at Saturday’s weigh-in, most of them confined to the boxers’ handlers and security.

Kambosos (21-1, 10 knockouts) weighed in at 134.04 while Haney was at 134.81.

“I’m ripped and ready. I haven’t shown too much in this camp but I’m gonna show it all tomorrow,” the 29-year-old Kambosos said Saturday. “We are ready, and whatever he brings ain’t enough.”

Before the June 5 fight that Haney won in a unanimous decision, Kambosos was over the limit at 135.36 pounds during the weigh-in. He was given two hours to make the weight, and came back then at 134.49 pounds.

The unbeaten 23-year-old Haney, who has 15 knockouts in his 28 wins, outpointed Kambosos at Marvel Stadium, also in Melbourne, to claim the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight world titles.

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Sports | World News

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up