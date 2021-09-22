Coronavirus News: Livestream learning in Fairfax Co. | Reviving nationwide eviction moratorium | DCPS safety protocol frustrations | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Australia News » Biden, Macron to meet…

Biden, Macron to meet next month amid Australia sub spat, French envoy to return to US next week

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 12:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden, Macron to meet next month amid Australia sub spat, French envoy to return to US next week.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After years of historic absences, Biden's MSPB nominees face their first test

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

Space Force's talent management system focuses on development, work-life balance

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up