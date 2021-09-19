Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Australia News » AP PHOTOS: Trainers beat…

AP PHOTOS: Trainers beat Sydney lockdown with outdoor gyms

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYDNEY (AP) — Personal trainers have turned a waterfront park into an outdoor gym to get around Sydney’s pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Gymgoers work out among onlookers walking their dogs in this picturesque open-air setting in suburban Rushcutters Bay, sometimes under portable pergolas if rain is threatening.

Personal trainer Matt Cook says people are over Zoom meetings so he opted for personal contact with clients.

“A lot of trainers are offering classes through Zoom,” Cook said. ”But I’ve chosen to do the one-on-one, face-to-face approach outdoors.”

Cook has been setting up his equipment at Reg Bartley Park at 5 a.m. each day since the Sydney lockdown began in late June.

Gyms are set to reopen in a few weeks as vaccination rates rise.

“I think everyone’s excited to get back inside,” Cook said. “Even though outdoors is great, there are still a few downsides, the weather being one of them.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up