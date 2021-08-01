Australia 2, Netherlands 2, Australia wins 3-0 in shootout
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|—
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
Australia_T. Wickham 2.
Netherlands_J. Hertzberger 1, M. van der Weerden 1.
Green Cards_B. Govers, Australia, 0. T. Wickham, Australia, 0. R. Kemperman, Netherlands, 0.
Yellow Cards_D. Martin, Australia, 0. M. Pruijser, Netherlands, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. German Montes de Oca, Argentina. David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Marcin Grochal, Poland.
