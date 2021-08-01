2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Australia 2, Netherlands 2, Australia wins 3-0 in shootout

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 1:03 AM

Australia 1 0 1 0 3 2
Netherlands 0 0 1 1 0 2

Australia_T. Wickham 2.

Netherlands_J. Hertzberger 1, M. van der Weerden 1.

Green Cards_B. Govers, Australia, 0. T. Wickham, Australia, 0. R. Kemperman, Netherlands, 0.

Yellow Cards_D. Martin, Australia, 0. M. Pruijser, Netherlands, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. German Montes de Oca, Argentina. David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Marcin Grochal, Poland.

