CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Australia News » Antcliff, Southgate share lead…

Antcliff, Southgate share lead at European Open

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMBURG. Germany (AP) — Maverick Antcliff of Australia shot a 4-under 68 to share a one-stroke lead with England’s Matthew Southgate after the second round of the European Open on Sunday.

Antcliff had a bogey-free opening round and followed up with five birdies and a bogey in the second.

The tournament at Green Eagle Golf Courses was shortened to 54 holes — and its start postponed by two days to Saturday — to allow players and tour staff from the United Kingdom extra time to deal with Germany’s travel restrictions.

Antcliff and Southgate go into Monday’s final round narrowly ahead of Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands, Edoardo Molinari of Italy and Scottish players Scott Jamieson and David Law.

Thomas Detry, who shot a 68 for the opening-round lead, started Sunday with two bogeys. Three birdies and a double-bogey left the Dane two shots off the lead.

Up to 2,000 spectators were allowed due to a declining rate of coronavirus infections.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Lifestyle News | Sports | World News

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up