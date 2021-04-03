CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
3 driver deaths in 24 hours in Australian rally in Tasmania

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 3:40 AM

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Three competitors have died in crashes over the past 24 hours in the Targa Tasmania rally, including two on Saturday in an accident southwest of the capital of Hobart.

The crash Saturday occurred on the Cygnet stage of the 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) race.

“This has been a devastating few days,” Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said in a statement. “We feel greatly for the family and friends who have lost those so precious to them.”

The identities of the driver and co-driver killed Saturday were not immediately released.

On Friday, New South Wales driver Shane Navin died in a crash on the Lyell Highway on the second-last day of the rally. Navin, 68, was killed after his red 1979 Mazda RX-7 rolled Friday morning.

His co-driver, Glenn Evans, was uninjured, a statement from race organizers said.

The rally, first held in 1995, began on Monday.

