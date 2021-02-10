CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Defending champion Sofia Kenin loses in second round at Australian Open

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 11:16 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Sofia Kenin loses in second round at Australian Open.

