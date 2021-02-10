CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Australia News » A 1st for Rogers:…

A 1st for Rogers: She reaches 3rd round at Australian Open

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Shelby Rogers’ long, slow climb up the rankings is gaining momentum, and she’s into the third round at the Australian Open for the first time.

The 28-year-old Rogers advanced Thursday by beating Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-3. Rogers hit seven aces and lost only three points on her first serve.

She came into the tournament with a career record of 1-4 in Melbourne, but like her ranking, her fortunes have been on the rise of late. She reached the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time last September, and her year-end ranking was a career-best No. 58.

Rogers was sidelined for 14 months by a knee injury sustained in early 2018, and her ranking at the end of that year was 780th.

Rogers had little trouble with Danilovic, a qualifier from Serbia ranked 183rd. The small crowd on Court 3 included Novak Djokovic, who sat behind the baseline shouting encourage to his fellow Serb.

Former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova advanced by beating American Danielle Collins 7-5, 6-2. Pliskova, seeded sixth, lost serve twice in a seesaw first set but pulled it out and then pulled away to beat Collins, a 2019 semifinalist at Melbourne Park.

Pliskova has won 65 matches in Grand Slams but is still seeking her first major title. She was runner-up to Angelique Kerber at the 2016 U.S. Open.

No. 18-seeded Elise Mertens also reached the round of 32 by beating Zhu Lin 7-6 (8), 6-1. No. 25 Karolina Muchova eliminated Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-1.

Top-ranked Ash Barty and 2020 champion Sofia Kenin had matches scheduled later Thursday, as did 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress' newest subcommittee is focusing on cyber troops and JEDI

Speier says DoD needs to humanize its service members more to better military

After the relocation gutted its workforces, USDA research agencies struggle to rebuild

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up