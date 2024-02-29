AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Feb. 23-29, 2024 A Hindu devotee performed rituals during Maghi Purnima in Prayagraj, India. South Korean doctors protested the government’s…

Feb. 23-29, 2024

A Hindu devotee performed rituals during Maghi Purnima in Prayagraj, India. South Korean doctors protested the government’s medical policy near the presidential office in Seoul. Farmers and other borrowers protesting the alleged excesses of private lenders gathered in Kathmandu, Nepal.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

