PGA Tour goes to Mexico, Champions has 2nd playoff event in Florida

PGA TOUR WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Los Cabos, Mexico. Course: El Cardonal at Diamante. Yardage: 7,452. Par: 72. Prize…

PGA TOUR

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Los Cabos, Mexico.

Course: El Cardonal at Diamante. Yardage: 7,452. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.2 million. Winner’s share: $1.476 million.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Russell Henley.

FedEx Cup champion: Viktor Hovland.

Last tournament: Collin Morikawa won the Zozo Championship.

Notes: The tournament moves from Mayakoba, which is now a LIV Golf venue, to El Cardonal at Diamante, which was designed by Tiger Woods’ architecture firm. … Cameron Young at No. 17 in the world is the highest-ranked player in the field. Young is playing for the first time since the BMW Championship on Aug. 20. He was left off the Ryder Cup team. … Ryo Ishikawa is in the field based on his top-10 finish in the Zozo Championship. Ryo Hisatsune also had a top 10 at the Zozo Championship but chose not to play to concentrate on the European tour and his bid to earn a PGA Tour card. … With three events left in the season, Nos. 51 through 60 in the FedEx Cup Fall get into the first two $20 million events. Thomas Detry at No. 60 is not playing. Mark Hubbard is playing at No. 61, one point behind. … Ludvig Aberg is No. 56 in the world ranking. The top 50 at the end of the year get into the Masters.

Next week: Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

TIMBERTECH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Boca Raton, Florida.

Course: The Old Course at Broken Sound Club. Yardage: 6,943. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $350,000.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Last tournament: Harrison Frazar won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Notes: Steve Stricker has clinched the Charles Schwab Cup without having played in the postseason. He is not in the field, though he might play the Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week. … Kevin Sutherland is out with an ailing back, leaving only 52 players in the field for the second playoff event. … The top 36 advance to the Schwab Cup finale next week in Arizona. Rob Labritz is holding down the 36th spot by about $14,000 over Lee Janzen. Points are double the dollars for the postseason. … Jerry Kelly is the only player in the top 10 of the Schwab Cup standings who has not won this year. … Stricker with six wins is among four players with multiple victories this year. The others are Stephen Ames with four, and Bernhard Langer and David Toms with two wins apiece. … This is the last year in Florida. The second playoff event next year will have a new sponsor and be played in Arkansas.

Next week: Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

LPGA TOUR AND JAPAN LPGA

TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC

Site: Ibaraki, Japan.

Course: Taiheiyo Club (Minori). Yardage: 6,608. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 2 a .m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Gemmy Dryburgh.

Race to CME Globe leader: Celine Boutier.

Last week: Celine Boutier won the Maybank Championship.

Notes: This is the fourth and final tournament on the LPGA’s fall Asia swing. The Toto Japan Classic is the oldest of the Asian-based events on the LPGA schedule, dating to 1976. … The tournament was 54 holes until converting to 72 holes in 2021. … Annika Sorenstam won the tournament five years in a row from 2001 through 2005. … Celine Boutier leads the LPGA Tour with four victories this year, including a major. … With her win last week in Malaysia, Boutier moved three points ahead of double major winner Lilia Vu in the race for LPGA player of the year. Neither of them is playing this week. … Atthaya Thitikul has 12 finishes in the top 10 this year. … The field features only two from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking — Hyo Joo Kim at No. 7 and Lydia Ko at No. 9. … The LPGA Tour returns to Florida next week for the final event before the season finale.

Next week: The Annika.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Sami Valimaki won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Next week: Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

OTHER TOURS

Challenge Tour: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain. Previous winner: Nathan Kimsey. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5:30-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Japan Golf Tour: Mynavi ABC Championship, ABC Golf Club, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Mikumu Horikawa.

Asian Tour: Volvo China Open, Hidden Grace GC, Shenzen, China. Defending champion: Jin Zhang (2021).

PGA Tour of Australasia: Queensland PGA Championship, Nudgee GC (Kurrai), Nudgee, Australia. Defending champion: Aaron Wilkin.

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf Finals, Pezula Championship Course, Knysna, South Africa. Defending champion: Combrinck Smit.

Legends Tour: Farmfoods European Senior Masters, La Manga Club (South), Cartagena, Spain. Defending champion: Paul Lawrie.

