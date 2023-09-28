GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | What benefits are in danger? | McCarthy rejects Senate bill | Coping as a fed worker
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

September 28, 2023, 9:06 PM

A Chinese paramilitary policeman is reflected on a European flag as he directs foreign journalists at a news conference in Beijing; the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games is held in Hangzhou, China; an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken for immersion on the final day of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai; Chinese tourists arrive in Thailand under a new visa-free entry program; and a Kashmiri farmer works in a paddy field.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

