Holidays: Holiday travel upended | What can you recyle? | TSA travel tips | Metro's Christmas hours | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Asia News » 3 Chinese astronauts land…

3 Chinese astronauts land on Earth after 6 months constructing China’s Tiangong space station

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 7:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — 3 Chinese astronauts land on Earth after 6 months constructing China’s Tiangong space station.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up