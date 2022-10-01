IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian reaches DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
United States wins women’s basketball World Cup for fourth consecutive time, beats China in final

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 3:40 AM

SYDNEY (AP) — United States wins women’s basketball World Cup for fourth consecutive time, beats China in final.

