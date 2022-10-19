Sports on TV for October 24-30

|Adv22
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, October 24
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at New England
ESPN2 — Chicago at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United —
|Tuesday, October 25
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|8 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 7 (If Necessary)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at New Orleans
|10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at NY Rangers
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at San Jose —
|Wednesday, October 26
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at West Virginia
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Ohio St.
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
|GOLF
|3 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|MLB BASEBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at NY Islanders
|10 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at Anaheim —
|Thursday, October 27
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at NC State
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at Washington St.
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|3 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Baltimore at Tampa Bay —
|Friday, October 28
|AUTO RACING
|4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Columbia
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|1 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: TBD, Game 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Washington
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix —
|Saturday, October 29
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan
FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.
FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — Florida at Georgia
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa
FS1 — TBA
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.
FOX — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado
|8 p.m.
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at UCLA
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|GOLF
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|1 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui (Lightweights), Milan, Italy
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: TBD, Game 2
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Fulham
|2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: TBD, Championship, Washington —
|Sunday, October 30
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|3:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Brown
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Penn
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|NFL FOOTBALL
|9:30 a.m.
ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, London
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Detroit, Las Vegas at New Orleans, New England at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Chicago at Dallas, Arizona at Minnesota
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — Tennessee at Houston
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Indianapolis, San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Seattle
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Buffalo
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal
|12 p.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Playoff: TBD, Conference Final —
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.