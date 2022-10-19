RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Sports on TV for October 24-30

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 10:45 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 24
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at New England

ESPN2 — Chicago at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United —

Tuesday, October 25
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 6 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at NY Rangers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at San Jose —

Wednesday, October 26
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at West Virginia

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

GOLF
3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at NY Islanders

10 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Anaheim —

Thursday, October 27
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at NC State

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Washington St.

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

3 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Baltimore at Tampa Bay —

Friday, October 28
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Columbia

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: TBD, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Washington

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix —

Saturday, October 29
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan

FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.

FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Florida at Georgia

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at UCLA

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui (Lightweights), Milan, Italy

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: TBD, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Fulham

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: TBD, Championship, Washington —

Sunday, October 30
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Brown

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Penn

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.

ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Detroit, Las Vegas at New Orleans, New England at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Chicago at Dallas, Arizona at Minnesota

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Tennessee at Houston

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Indianapolis, San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal

12 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Playoff: TBD, Conference Final —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

