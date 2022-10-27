RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | US to send $275M more to Ukraine | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 11:10 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

