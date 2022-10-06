HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Police in Thailand say more than 30 people have been killed in a shooting at a child care center

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 3:57 AM

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say more than 30 people have been killed in a shooting at a child care center.

