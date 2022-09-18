Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Asia News » Taiwan struck by 2nd…

Taiwan struck by 2nd strong earthquake in as many days

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 3:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Sunday as a series aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast.

The 6.8 quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles) near the city of Taitung on the southeastern coast, Taiwanese authorities reported.

A two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter, according to a Taiwanese media report. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3 feet) reaching several southern Japanese islands. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline.

The agency said the earliest waves could reach the Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost island about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Taitung, at 4:10 p.m. (0710 GMT) and subsequently three nearby islands.

A 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan on Saturday night in an area north of Taitung County that has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up