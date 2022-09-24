RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia | Experts present evidence of war crimes
Sports on TV for Sunday, September 25

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 11:00 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, September 25
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich.

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi, Japan (Taped)

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich.

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ESPN — Purdue at Iowa

2 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at UCLA

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.

4 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Washington

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Edmonton

9 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado

RODEO
5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark

2 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Croatia, Group A, Vienna, Austria (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.

CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped)

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

8 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds —

