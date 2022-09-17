Sports on TV for Sunday, September 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, September 18 AUTO RACING 11 a.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying,…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, September 18 AUTO RACING 11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 2 p.m.

ACCN — Saint Joseph’s at Virginia

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

pAC-12N — UCLA at California

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Penn at California

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Oregon at Miami

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs, Championship, Chester, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

RODEO 3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford

9:15 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AS Roma

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at Columbus

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Orange County SC at Sacramento Republic FC

8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Finals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Austria, Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. S. Korea

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4 —

