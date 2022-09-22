RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
Home » Asia News » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for September 24-25

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 3:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide

AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest

ACCN — Rhode Island at Pittsburgh

BTN — Cent. Michigan at Penn St.

CBSSN — Buffalo at E. Michigan

ESPN — Missouri at Auburn

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

ESPNU — TCU at SMU

FOX — Maryland at Michigan

FS1 — Duke at Kansas

SECN — Bowling Green at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina

ACCN — Middle Tennessee at Miami

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

CBS — Florida at Tennessee

CBSSN — FIU at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — Indiana at Cincinnati

FS1 — Toledo at San Diego St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at UCF

FOX — Oregon at Washington St.

SECN — Tulsa at Mississippi

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.

ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kentucky

FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers

NFLN — Marshall at Troy

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

BTN — Regional Coverage: FAU at Purdue OR Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern

ESPNU — Charlotte at South Carolina

SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

8 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Florida St.

FOX — Kansas St. at Oklahoma

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wyoming at BYU

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at San Jose St.

ESPN — Utah at Arizona St.

FS1 — Stanford at Washington

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

7 a.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

8 a.m.

NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

HORSE RACING
4:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ukraine, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, Group B, Prague, Czechia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal

6:45 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

6 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Semifinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final

2 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Singles Final —

Sunday, September 25
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich.

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi, Japan (Taped)

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich.

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ESPN — Purdue at Iowa

2 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at UCLA

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.

4 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Denver

RODEO
5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark

2 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Croatia, Group A, Vienna, Austria (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.

CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped)

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

8 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cloud Exchange 2022: NNSA’s James Wolff on the classified cloud as ‘a real opportunity’

CIA aims to decrease median hiring time ‘by orders of magnitude’ by December

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up