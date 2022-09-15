Sports on TV for September 17-18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, September 17 AUTO RACING 7:30 p.m. USA — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, September 17 AUTO RACING 7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 11 a.m.

ACCN — Wofford at Virginia Tech

12 p.m.

ABC — UConn at Michigan

BTN — Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana

CBSSN — Villanova at Army

ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska

FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor

SECN — Youngstown St. at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia

PAC-12N — S. Alabama at UCLA

2:30 p.m.

NBC — California at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — California at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

CNBC — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.

PEACOCK — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech

BTN — New Mexico St. at Wisconsin

CBS — Penn St. at Auburn

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at N. Illinois

ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota

FOX — BYU at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Houston

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest

NFLN — Marshall at Bowling Green

PAC-12N — Colorado St. at Washington St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State

FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Washington

BTN — Nevada at Iowa

CBSSN — UCF at FAU

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at W. Michigan

FS1 — SMU at Maryland

SECN — South Florida at Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisiana Tech at Clemson

PAC-12N — Montana St. at Oregon St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped)

FOX — Fresno St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Arizona

PAC-12N — E. Michigan at Arizona St.

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

RUGBY (MEN’S) 5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal

RODEO 1 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Semifinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. Argentina, Canada vs. Serbia —

Sunday, September 18 AUTO RACING 11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 2 p.m.

ACCN — Saint Joseph’s at Virginia

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

pAC-12N — UCLA at California

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Penn at California

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Oregon at Miami

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs, Championship, Chester, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

RODEO 3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford

9:15 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AS Roma

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at Columbus

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Orange County SC at Sacramento Republic FC

8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Finals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Austria, Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. S. Korea

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4 (If Necessary) —

