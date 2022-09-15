Sports on TV for September 17-18

|(All times Eastern)
|Saturday, September 17
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Wofford at Virginia Tech
|12 p.m.
ABC — UConn at Michigan
BTN — Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana
CBSSN — Villanova at Army
ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)
FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska
FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor
SECN — Youngstown St. at Kentucky
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia
PAC-12N — S. Alabama at UCLA
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — California at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — California at Notre Dame
|3 p.m.
CNBC — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.
PEACOCK — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech
BTN — New Mexico St. at Wisconsin
CBS — Penn St. at Auburn
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at N. Illinois
ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota
FOX — BYU at Oregon
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at Houston
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest
NFLN — Marshall at Bowling Green
PAC-12N — Colorado St. at Washington St.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State
FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Washington
BTN — Nevada at Iowa
CBSSN — UCF at FAU
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at W. Michigan
FS1 — SMU at Maryland
SECN — South Florida at Florida
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisiana Tech at Clemson
PAC-12N — Montana St. at Oregon St.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped)
FOX — Fresno St. at Southern Cal
|11 p.m.
FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Arizona
PAC-12N — E. Michigan at Arizona St.
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy
|3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal
|RODEO
|1 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, Oklahoma City, Okla.
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton
|9 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Semifinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. Argentina, Canada vs. Serbia —
|Sunday, September 18
|AUTO RACING
|11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)
|12 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Saint Joseph’s at Virginia
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
pAC-12N — UCLA at California
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Vanderbilt
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Penn at California
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Oregon at Miami
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy
|3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs, Championship, Chester, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
|RODEO
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford
|9:15 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AS Roma
|1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at Columbus
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Orange County SC at Sacramento Republic FC
|8 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Finals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Austria, Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. S. Korea
|10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4 (If Necessary) —
