Sports on TV for Friday, September 23

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, September 23
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
|12:25 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Geelong, The Grand Final
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Richmond
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao (Super-Featherweights), Newark, N.J.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Montreal
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Duke
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Air Force
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at UTEP
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
|11 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
|8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
|FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. China, Group A, Sydney
|GOLF
|4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, First Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
|11:30 a.m.
GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 2, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
|8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)
|10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)
|3 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central (Ala.)
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally (Light-Heavyweights), Dublin
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
APPLETV — Boston at NY Yankees
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Baltimore
|10:10 p.m.
APPLETV — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at North Queensland, Preliminary Final
|5:45 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 a.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Düsseldorf, Germany
|11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. North Macedonia, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, Leipzig, Germany
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Quarterfinals
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals
|8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Semifinals —
