Sports on TV for Friday, September 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, September 23 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 12:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Geelong, The Grand Final

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Richmond

AUTO RACING 7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

BOXING 10 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao (Super-Featherweights), Newark, N.J.

CFL FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 4 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse

8 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Air Force

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at UTEP

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. China, Group A, Sydney

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, First Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 2, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)

3 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central (Ala.)

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally (Light-Heavyweights), Dublin

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

APPLETV — Boston at NY Yankees

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Baltimore

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

RUGBY (MEN’S) 5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at North Queensland, Preliminary Final

5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 a.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Düsseldorf, Germany

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. North Macedonia, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, Leipzig, Germany

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Quarterfinals

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Semifinals —

