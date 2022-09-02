RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Asia News » 2 Russians, 2 Chinese…

2 Russians, 2 Chinese reach Pan Pacific Open semifinals

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Two players from Russia and two from China advanced to the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open on Friday.

Liudmila Samsonova eliminated 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and will next face Zhang Shuai. Zhang defeated Petra Martic 7-5, 6-2.

Samsonova also beat current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round.

“I’m still working on my technique but most of all my mental game,” Samsonova said. “I think I’ve grown up on that part and my team has been amazing. They’ve really helped me to improve.”

Veronika Kudermetova, the highest seeded player remaining at No. 4, beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-1 to advance. She will take on 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals.

Zheng defeated American player Claire Liu 6-4, 7-5.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

DOJ finds VA employees can’t be sued by states for providing agency-approved abortions

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up