USGA Women’s Amateur Championship

Wednesday At Chambers Bay Golf Course University Place, Washington Yardage: 6,526; Par: 73 Round of 64

Julia Misemer, Overland Park, Kan. (64) def. Latanna Stone, Riverview, Fla. (1), 2 and 1.

Annabel Wilson, Ireland (33) def. Fiona Xu, New Zealand (32), 5 and 4.

Katie Li, Basking Ridge, N.J. (49) def. Angela (Yilin) Liu, Irvine, Calif. (16), 5 and 4.

Han Hsuan Yu, Taipei (17) def. Bohyun Park, Korea (48), 6 and 5.

Catherine Rao, Camarillo, Calif. (8) def. Izzy Pellot, Orlando, Fla. (57), 1 up.

Sara Im, Duluth, Ga. (25) def. Sera Hasegawa, Japan (40), 6 and 5.

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Australia (9) def. Yixian Guo, China (56), 2 and 1.

Annabelle Pancake, Zionsville, Ind. (24) def. Abbey Daniel, Covington, La. (41), 5 and 4.

Kelsey Bennett, Australia (4) def. Jieni Li, China (61), 3 and 1.

Nika Ito, Japan (29) def. Gianna Clemente, Scottsdale, Ariz. (36), 3 and 2.

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (52) def. Melanie Green, Medina, N.Y. (13), 5 and 3.

Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego, Calif. (45) def. Jaclyn Laha, Pleasanton, Calif. (20), 20 holes.

Julia Gregg, Farmers Branch, Texas (60), def. Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (5), 19 holes.

Taylor Ledwein, New Prague, Minn. (28) def. Lauren Zaretsky, Canada (37), 5 and 4.

Monet Chun, Canada (53), def. Lauren Gomez, Murietta, Calif. (12), 1 up.

Amanda Sambach, Pinehurst, N.C. (44) def. Zoe Campos, Valencia, Calif. (21), 19 holes.

Alice Ziyi Zhao, China (2) def. Camryn Carreon, San Antonio, Texas (63), 4 and 3.

Saki Baba, Japan (34), def.Jennifer Cleary, Wilmington, Del. (31), 1 up.

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (50) def. Jensen Castle, Columbia, S.C. (15), 1 up.

Leigha Devine, Windsor, Colo. (18) def. Lynn Lim, Gallatin, Tenn. (47), 2 and 1.

Anna Fang, San Diego, Calif. (58) def. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Thailand (7), 3 and 2.

Lauren Lehigh, Loveland, Colo. (39) def. Kayla Smith, Burlington, N.C. (26), 3 and 2.

Savannah Grewal, Canada (55) def. Casey Weidenfeld, Pembroke Pines, Fla. (10), 2 and 1.

Mia Hammond, New Albany, Ohio (42) def. Lilly Thomas, Bentonville, Ark. (23), 7 and 5.

Laney Frye, Nicholasville, Ky. (3) def. Jennifer Rosenberg, Laurel Hollow, N.Y. (62), 1 up.

Leigh Chien, Irvine, Calif. (30) def. Aliea Clark, New York, N.Y. (35), 19 holes.

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (14) def. Ashley Kim, Redondo Beach, Calif. (51), 3 and 2.

Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (19) def. Ami Gianchandani, Watchung, N.J. (46), 6 and 5.n

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (6) def. Vanessa Borovilos, Canada (59), 1 up.

Megan Yang, San Jose, Calif. (38) def. Angela Arora, Canada (27), 19 holes.

Bailey Shoemaker, Dade City, Fla. (54) def. Kaleiya Romero, San Jose, Calif. (11), 4 and 3.

Kynadie Adams, Nashville, Tenn. (22) def. Tsubasa Kajitani, Japan (43), 3 and 2.

