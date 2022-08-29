RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline | Chechen fighters take war to Ukraine
Home » Asia News » Strong undersea quake causes…

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 12:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and shallow undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Monday, causing residents to panic, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The quake caused panic in Siberut, a coastal town on Mentawai island, where people ran to higher ground, witnesses told The Associated Press. But no major damages were reported on Mentawai, the closest island to the epicenter.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said. Smaller earthquakes of 5.9 and 5.2 magnitude also shook the province earlier on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 5.9 and said it was centered about 170 kilometers (105.6 miles) west-southwest of Pariaman, a coastal city in West Sumatra province at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles). Variations in early measurements are common.

Indonesia is a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people that is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.

In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up