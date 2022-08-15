WAR IN UKRAINE: Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | Rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Home » Asia News » Heavy rains set off…

Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 31 in Afghanistan

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 1:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban’s state-run news agency reported Monday.

The Bakhtar News Agency said the flooding took place on Sunday in northern Parwan province. The agency said that women and children were among the dead and 17 people were reported injured.

At least 100 people remained missing on Monday, the report said, and a search and rescue operation was underway.

The flash floods swept away dozens of homes in the three affected districts in Parwan. The province is ringed by mountainous and more often witnesses floods from heavy rains.

The local weather department said more rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. Heavy rains and flash floods across the country killed 40 people in July and 19 the month before.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up