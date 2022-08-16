WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 4:40 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Bill Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic.

Speaking to South Korean lawmakers in Seoul, Gates called for stronger international cooperation, including efforts to develop vaccines that would be effective for a broader range of coronaviruses, to navigate what he described as a “crisis moment” in global health.

He said the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and South Korea’s government have committed to a partnership aimed at addressing health disparities between countries and supporting efforts to eradicate infectious diseases in the developing world.

He noted South Korea’s strength in public health tools, research and vaccine manufacturing and praised the country’s pledge to donate $200 million to the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program that provides COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income nations.

“There’s a lot we need to do together –- we need to reach deep, we need to build more partnership, we need to encourage the scientists,” Gates said in his speech at the National Assembly. “But I am confident that with these steps we can continue to radically improve global health, to cut the number of children dying in half again, to eradicate diseases like polio, measles and malaria, and improve the lives of all humans.”

Gates later met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who described government plans to promote the country’s bio-health industry and expressed a willingness to further cooperate with the Gates foundation to “improve the health of global citizens.” Gates said South Korea has been a “good partner” in his foundation’s health projects, including development of more accessible COVID-19 vaccines and work on HIV, malaria and tuberculosis.

“We hope we can do more together,” Gates said, according to Yoon’s office.

Gates also met leaders of the SK business group to discuss cooperation on health projects. SK’s pharmaceutical arm, SK Bioscience, produces COVID-19 vaccines and has received funds from the Gates foundation to develop nasal sprays designed to help prevent coronavirus infections.

