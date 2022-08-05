WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
China announces unspecified sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit to Taiwan

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 4:26 AM

BEIJING (AP) — China announces unspecified sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit to Taiwan.

