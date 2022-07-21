WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Tornado damages homes, kills 1 in eastern China farm region

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 4:16 AM

BEIJING (AP) — A tornado blew through 11 villages in a farming region of eastern China, damaging homes, killing at least one person and injuring 25 others.

The homes and property of more than 2,000 people were damaged when the twister struck Wednesday in Jiangsu province south of Beijing.

Total damage was estimated at around 65 million yuan ($9.61 million), the newspaper Global Times reported, citing local media.

Tornadoes are relatively rare in China, although 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured in Jiangsu and the central city of Wuhan by tornadoes last year. China’s most violent tornado in recent decades killed 98 and injured more than 800 in Jiangsu in 2016.

As with much of the northern hemisphere, parts of China have seen record high temperatures this summer and unusually heavy rainfall is exacerbating seasonal flooding. Climate change is considered a factor in both the warmer temperatures and heavier rainfall, as well as more frequent extreme weather.

