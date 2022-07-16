RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Home » Asia News » Gunmen kill 10 traders,…

Gunmen kill 10 traders, hurt 2, in Indonesia’s restive Papua

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 6:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Gunmen believed to be separatist rebels killed 10 traders and wounded two others in an attack Saturday in Indonesia’s restive Papua province, police said.

Clashes have escalated in country’s the easternmost province since last year, when rebels set fire to several schools and killed two teachers.

Attackers were believed to be members of the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, police said.

About 20 gunmen stormed the village of Nogolait in Nduga district while a grocer was preparing to open his wares. They shot him and seven other traders who were on an open freight truck, along with four passersby, said Papua police spokesman Ahmad Musthofa Kamal.

He said that most of the victims, all men, were immigrants from other Indonesian islands. Security forces found the bodies scattered in four separate areas.

Seven men were killed instantly while three others died at a nearby clinic, Kamal said. He said police and the military were searching for the attackers.

A spokesperson for the Free Papua Organization couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

On many occasions, rebel spokesman Sebby Sambom has said the group’s fighters had warned civilians to leave areas the rebels consider a “war zone.” He also urged workers to leave all Indonesian government projects, or they would be considered part of security forces.

Papua is a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces have raged for years.

Indonesia’s government, which for decades had a policy of sending Javanese and other Indonesians to settle in Papua, is now trying to spur economic development to dampen the separatist movement.

In March, rebel gunmen killed eight technicians repairing a remote telecommunications tower. In December 2018, at least 31 construction workers and a soldier were killed in one of the worst attacks in the province.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up