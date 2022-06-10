RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Civilians flee fighting in east Ukraine | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine | Russia's central bank cuts interest rates
Roberto Osuna signs with Japan’s Chiba Lotte Marines

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 10:49 PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former major league relief pitcher Roberto Osuna has signed with Japanese club Chiba Lotte Marines, the team has confirmed. It did not disclose any salary figure,

Osuna has been pitching in Mexico and was suspended for 75 games by the MLB in 2018 related to domestic violence charges. He was pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays at the time.

The 27-year-old Osuna played for the Houston Astros in 2020 and has battled an elbow injury. He has 155 saves in MLB and an ERA of 2.74.

