RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Home » Asia News » Philippine officials, governor clash…

Philippine officials, governor clash over face mask policy

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 9:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials warned Monday that people can face arrest if they defy a presidential order to wear face masks in public to protect against the coronavirus even in a province where the governor has declared they are optional.

Officials asked Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia of central Cebu province to cooperate with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order, but she insisted Monday that her decision to allow people to decide whether to wear masks in public in her province has legal grounds because provincial officials can decide on health issues.

“This is a major policy that came from the mouth of our president himself,” Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said on state-run TV, adding that the country remains under a national public health emergency despite the easing of the outbreak.

Open defiance of such orders could lead to arrests, Densing said. He added that officials will try to convince Garcia to follow Duterte’s order.

COVID-19 infections have increased slightly in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday. But officials said most cases are not severe and the number has dropped sharply from the thousands of cases that were reported each day in the past.

Duterte, whose six-year term ends June 30, presided over one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia in the early stages of the pandemic, but access to vaccines eventually helped control the health crisis.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up