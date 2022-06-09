Fire in office building in South Korea kills at least 7

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least seven people were killed and dozens of others were injured Thursday in a…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least seven people were killed and dozens of others were injured Thursday in a fire that spread through an office building in South Korea’s Daegu city, local fire and police officials said.

Shin Ju-han, a Daegu Fire Department Official, said dozens of firefighters and vehicles were deployed to put out the blaze that burned through the second-floor of an office building behind the city’s district court. He said seven people were so far confirmed as dead and 35 others were hurt.

South Korean media published photos they said were received from witnesses that showed smoke emerging from the building and emergency workers in protective gear engaging in rescue efforts.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The Daegu Metropolitan Police didn’t immediately confirm whether there was a possibility of arson.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.