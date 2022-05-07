RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending another $150M in assistance | Civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant | Mariupol plant evacuees feel relief, grief | UN council backs peace effort
Home » Asia News » South Korea’s military says…

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 1:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up