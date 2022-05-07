SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 7, 2022, 1:26 AM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.