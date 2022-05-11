RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | US, Western Europe fret over uncertainty | Russia's words of protest about Warsaw incident
Home » Asia News » North Korea is acknowledging…

North Korea is acknowledging its first coronavirus infection of the pandemic

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 8:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is acknowledging its first coronavirus infection of the pandemic.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

State Department's future of work starts with accessibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up