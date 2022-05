LPGA Tour Bank of Hope Match Play Scores

At Shadow Creek, Golf Course Las Vegas Purse: $1.5 million Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72 First Round GROUP 1 Wednesday Minjee…

Minjee Lee (1), Australia def. Youngin Chun (64), Korea, 6 and 5.

Caroline Masson (32), Germany def. Brittany Altomare (33), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Minjee Lee (1) vs. Brittany Altomare (33)

Caroline Masson (32) vs. Youngin Chun (64)

GROUP 2 Wednesday

Tiffany Chan (63), Hong Kong def. Atthaya Thitikul (2), Thailand, 3 and 2.

Allison Lee (31), United States vs. Amy Olson (34), United States, tied.

Thursday

Atthaya Thitikul (2) vs. Amy Olson (34)

Allison Lee (31 vs. Tiffany Chan (63)

GROUP 3 Wednesday

Allisen Corpuz (62), United States def. Hyo Joo Kim (3), South Korea, 3 and 2.

Matilda Castren (30), Finland vs. Sarah Schmelzel (35), United States, tied.

Thursday

Hyo Joo Kim (3) vs. Sarah Schmelzel (35)

Matilda Castren (30) vs. Allisen Corpuz (62)

GROUP 4 Wednesday

Kelly Tan (61), Malaysia def. Danielle Kang (4), United States, 7 and 6.

Eun-Hee Ji (36), South Korea def. Pajaree Anannarukarn (29), Thailand, 4 and 2.

Thursday

Danielle Kang (4) vs. Eun-Hee Ji (36)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (29) vs. Kelly Tan (61)

GROUP 5 Wednesday

Emma Talley (60), United States def. Jennifer Kupcho (5), United States, 2 and 1.

Lauren Stephenson (37), United States def. Stacy Lewis (28), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Jennifer Kupcho (5) vs. Lauren Stephenson (37)

Stacy Lewis (28) vs. Emma Talley (60)

GROUP 6 Wednesday

Hannah Green (6), Australia def. Haeji Kang (59), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Jenny Shin (38), South Korea def. Sophia Popov (27), Germany, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Hannah Green (6) vs. Jenny Shin (38)

Sophia Popov (27) vs. Haeji Kang (59)

GROUP 7 Wednesday

Paula Reto (58), South Africa def. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (7), 2 and 1.

Elizabeth Szokol (39), United States def. Yealimi Noh (26), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (7) vs. Elizabeth Szokol (39)

Yealimi Noh (26) vs. Paula Reto (58)

GROUP 8 Wednesday

Cheyenne Knight (57), United States def. Gemma Dryburgh (8), Scotland, 2 and 1.

Gaby Lopez (25), Mexico def. Chella Choi (40), South Korea, 6 and 5.

Thursday

Gemma Dryburgh (8) vs. Chella Choi (40)

Gaby Lopez (25) vs. Cheyenne Knight (57)

GROUP 9 Wednesday

Joengeun Lee6 (9), South Korea vs. Maude-Aimee Leblanc (56), Canada, tied.

Moriya Jutanugarn (24), Thailand vs. Ashleigh Buhai (41), South Africa, tied.

Thursday

Joengeun Lee6 (9) vs. Ashleigh Buhai (41)

Moriya Jutanugarn (24) vs. Maude-Aimee Leblanc (56)

GROUP 10 Wednesday

Ayaka Furue (10), Japan vs. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (55), France, tied.

Carlota Ciganda (23), Spain def. Angel Yin (42), United States, 2 up.

Thursday

Ayaka Furue (10) vs. Angel Yin (42)

Carlota Ciganda (23) vs. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (55)

GROUP 11 Wednesday

Annie Park (54), United States def. Georgia Hall (11), England, 2 and 1.

Perrine Delacour (43), France def. Mina Harigae (22), United States, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Georgia Hall (11) vs. Perrine Delacour (43)

Mina Harigae (22) vs. Annie Park (54)

GROUP 12 Wednesday

Madelene Sagstrom (12), Sweden def. Albane Valenzuela (53), Switzerland, 1 up.

Ryann O’Toole (21), United States def. Wei-Ling Hsu (44), Taiwan, 1 up.

Thursday

Madelene Sagstrom (12) vs. Wei-Ling Hsu (44)

Ryann O’Toole (21) vs. Albane Valenzuela (53)

GROUP 13 Wednesday

Aditi Ashok (52), Niger def. Lizette Salas (13), United States, 3 and 1.

Hye-Jin Choi (20), South Korea def. Su Oh (45), Australia, 5 and 4.

Thursday

Lizette Salas (13) vs. Su Oh (45)

Hye-Jin Choi (20) vs. Aditi Ashok (52)

GROUP 14 Wednesday

Lilia Vu (51), United States def. Charley Hull (14), England, 5 and 3.

Ariya Jutanugarn (19), Thailand def. Esther Henseleit (46), Germany, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Charley Hull (14) vs. Esther Henseleit (46)

Ariya Jutanugarn (19) vs. Lilia Vu (51)

GROUP 15 Wednesday

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50), England def. Ally Ewing (15), United States, 6 and 5.

Jasmine Suwannapura (47), Thailand def. So Yeon Ryu (18), South Korea, 5 and 3.

Thursday

Ally Ewing (15) vs. Jasmine Suwannapura (47)

So Yeon Ryu (18) vs. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (50)

GROUP 16 Wednesday

A Lim Kim (16), South Korea vs. Stephanie Meadow (49), Northern Ireland, tied.

Megan Khang (17), United States vs. Andrea Lee (48), United States, tied.

Thursday

A Lim Kim (16) vs. Andrea Lee (48)

Megan Khang (17) vs. Stephanie Meadow (49)

