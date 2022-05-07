RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Afghanistan’s Taliban order women to wear burqa in public

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 6:06 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public, the ministry of vice and virtue said Saturday.

The move evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001.

“We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” said Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry.

