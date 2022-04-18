RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Asia News » Review: 'King's Shadow' chronicles…

Review: ‘King’s Shadow’ chronicles unlikely treasure hunter

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 10:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

“The King’s Shadow” by Edmund Richardson (St. Martin’s Press)

Charles Masson isn’t a household name, even for many avid readers of history, but it’s easy to wonder why that’s the case after reading “The King’s Shadow.”

Historian Edmund Richardson’s book on Masson’s search for the lost city Alexandria Beneath the Mountains is less about the treasure hunt and more about the unlikeliest of archeological heroes.

A deserter from the army for the East India Company in the 1800s, Masson wound up in Afghanistan and sought to find the remnants of the famed city that was part of Alexander the Great’s sprawling empire.

That search winds up being the backdrop for Masson’s exploits as he dodges spies from the East India company, rivalling rulers and others. Along the way, Masson unearths archeological treasures that pointed to the city’s existence.

The story of Masson’s life at times can be convoluted, with a massive cast of characters that many writers would die for. But Richardson skillfully weaves the tale of Alexander’s empire with Masson’s adventures, using a novelistic approach rather than dry academic one that focuses on the action without sacrificing key details about the history.

Toward the end of Richardson’s book, he notes that history is not just formed by scholarship. Rather, he writes, “it is also made of stories.” With “The King’s Shadow,” Richardson contributes quite a story to prove that point.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Entertainment News | World News

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up